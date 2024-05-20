Cardiff’s Mermaid Quay Welcomes Trio of New Businesses to Waterfront Location

Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay has signed three new tenants as it gears up for a busy summer.

Following a string of new openings across the UK, Thai restaurant Giggling Squid selected Mermaid Quay as its 49th restaurant after agreeing a lease for a 4,666 sq ft unit overlooking Tacoma Square.

Renowned hair salon owner Ken Picton has taken a 2,220 sq ft unit next to its long-standing hair salon in Mermaid Quay for his latest venture, a chic bar and deli. The hair stylist’s latest business – Picton & Co Delicatessen – has seen the Picton brand delve in to the world of artisanal offerings, with fresh produce from local suppliers including dry-aged meats, charcuterie cheeses and baked goods.

The final new arrival to the Mermaid Quay line-up is dessert chain Urban Chocolatier, which has taken a 1,648 sq ft unit for its first Welsh location. The new opening in Mermaid Quay is part of the brand’s plans to open 50 stores across the UK by 2030.

With more than 100 million visitors since its opening in 1999, Mermaid Quay continues to establish itself as a vibrant waterfront leisure destination. Over the last five years, the waterfront destination has undergone an impressive transformation, including substantial multi-million-pound refurbishment completed in summer 2023.

Mark Nott, Centre Manager at Mermaid Quay said: