Mentera Strengthens Board With Two New Non-Executive Director Appointments

Mentera (formerly Menter a Busnes), the not-for-profit company dedicated to supporting and enabling Welsh businesses for 35 years, has appointed two new Non-Executive Directors to its Board.

It said the appointments of Owen Davies and Emily Rees will further strengthen Mentera’s leadership and bring a wealth of diverse experience to the organisation as it continues its mission to empower Welsh businesses to achieve world-standard.

Owen Davies, originally from Swansea and now living in London, is a former pupil of Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera. He is the founder and Chair of Enthuse Holdings Ltd, a leading B2B and consumer media business with operations in the UK and the US. A respected entrepreneur and business leader, Owen was recognised as one of the UK’s top 50 entrepreneurs in 2019. His extensive corporate experience includes roles at Unilever plc, Bass plc and DMGT plc. Owen is passionate about contributing to the Welsh business ecosystem and is eager to support Mentera’s strategic direction.

Owen Davies said:

“Having been born and educated in Wales, I'm incredibly keen to contribute to the growth and development of Welsh businesses. Mentera's dedication to empowering these enterprises resonates deeply with me, and I'm eager to bring my experience to support their strategic direction.”

Emily Rees, lives in Criccieth and has been a Welsh learner for the past three years. She currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Cyberfort Group Limited. Emily brings significant expertise in finance, human resources, and corporate governance, gained through her experience in various large and smaller organisations including ECCO Shoes, Pizza Express, and Tesco. She was most recently CFO of Quartix Technologies plc, and AIM-listed business for 3 years, which has its operational headquarters in Newtown. Her diverse skillset will be a valuable asset to the Mentera Board.

Emily Rees said:

“Since moving to Wales, I've been inspired by Mentera's vision for creating positive change within Welsh communities and the business landscape. I'm looking forward to leveraging my financial and governance expertise to contribute to their ambitious goals and support the thriving of purpose-led enterprises across Wales.”

Llŷr Roberts, CEO of Mentera, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Owen and Emily to the Mentera Board. Their impressive track records and diverse expertise will be invaluable in enriching our strategic thinking and providing fresh perspectives. Owen’s entrepreneurial spirit and understanding of the wider business environment, alongside Emily’s financial expertise and focus on robust governance, will be key assets as we deliver on our vision for supporting Welsh businesses to thrive.”

Fflur Jones, Chair of Mentera, added: