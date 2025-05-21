Mentera Launches Search for New Junior Non-Executive Director

Leading not-for-profit economic development company Mentera is offering an opportunity for an ambitious young individual to gain invaluable board and governance experience through its Junior Non-Executive Director role.

Open to candidates under the age of 30, the successful applicant will join Mentera's Board, actively contributing to the strategic direction and growth of the company. This initiative is part of Mentera's commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders in Wales and building a Board that reflects the diverse communities it serves.

Mentera has a 35-year track record of providing tailored support to new and expanding businesses across Wales and beyond, in key sectors such as agriculture, skills development, and food and drink. The company manages vital programmes on behalf of the Welsh Government, including aspects of Farming Connect and Cywain.

Mentera’s Board comprises experienced non-executive directors from diverse business, academic, and social enterprise backgrounds. Mentera is committed to increasing the diversity of its Board and welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds to ensure a broad range of perspectives are represented.

Fflur Jones, Chair of the Mentera Board and Managing Partner at Cardiff law firm Darwin Gray, said:

“Mentera is dedicated to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. We recognise that gaining board-level experience can be a significant hurdle, particularly for young professionals. The Junior Non-Executive Director role is designed to address this, offering a two-year term where the successful candidate will gain first-hand experience in shaping the future of Mentera and contributing to the prosperity of Wales.”

The previous holders of the Junior Director role have highlighted the profound impact of the experience.

Elin Havard, who has now become a full member of the Mentera board, said:

“The experience of being on Mentera's Board over the past three years has been extremely valuable and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity. I would encourage anyone to apply to be part of a truly progressive and exciting company – you won't get a similar opportunity to learn and build skills, while making a positive contribution to the well-being and prosperity of Wales.”

Erin Thomas, a previous Junior Non-Executive Director, said:

“Being a Junior Non-Executive Director on Mentera's board has been a fantastic opportunity to develop my professional skills, understand governance, and learn from inspiring individuals. I now feel more confident to contribute strategically and would encourage anyone passionate about developing Wales to apply.”

Mentera’s Chief Executive, Llŷr Roberts, added:

“We are eager to welcome a new young person to our Board who is driven, a strong team player, and will bring fresh perspectives to our strategic discussions. We are particularly keen to encourage applications from individuals from all backgrounds across Wales, reflecting the diverse nature of the communities we serve. This is a unique opportunity for someone looking to make a real contribution and develop their career at a high level.”

Along with the Chief Executive and Executive Management team, the Board is responsible for setting the company’s strategy and overseeing its delivery. These are voluntary non-executive director positions, with the Board meeting four times a year. Some Welsh language skills are essential as meetings are conducted through the medium of Welsh.

For more information about the position of Junior Non-Executive Director and how to apply, please click here.

Applications close on 25 June 2025.