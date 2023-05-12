Mental Health Services Available at WGU for Students

Positive mental health is essential for our wellbeing and it is vitally important that we seek help and support when we need it most.

As a student, you may face various academic and personal pressures that can affect your mental health. However, it's important to know that you are not alone and that there are resources available.

Sally Lambah, Student Support Manager at Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales to highlight the provision and services available at Student Campus Life, how students go about accessing the support service ‘ASK’ for advice on careers and accessibility, the importance of nature based social prescription for mental wellbeing, and why prioritising your mental health during your studies is simply a must.

About Student Support

At WGU, help is always available to you if you need it. From their dedicated learning skills teams to their wellbeing advisors and specialist support, they are all here to help you reach your full potential whatever concerns you may have.

If you feel that you need this support for your mental health or any other circumstances, visit: glyndwr.ac.uk/student-support