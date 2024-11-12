Mental Health Crisis Facility Launches in Cardiff

Cardiff and the Vale’s first non-clinical, community-based and trauma informed ‘alternative to A&E’ is set to officially launch in Cardiff.

The new mental health crisis facility, run by mental health and social justice charity Platfform, aims to offer a safe alternative space for anyone who is experiencing crisis or is in need of mental health support across Cardiff and the Vale.

Since opening in 2023, The Seibiant Sanctuary has supported more than 250 people, and this year between July and October the teams received 156 referrals for mental health support.

The Seibiant Sanctuary, run by a team of trauma-informed trained professionals, is open every day of the year from 5pm to 1am and offers telephone support or face-to-face appointments the same evening.

The facility operates in partnership with funders Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and provides out of hours mental health and emotional support, stabilisation and regulation, as well as signposting to follow-up support in the daytime.

Katie Mills, Seibiant Sanctuary Service Manager, said:

“As the Sanctuary project Grows we aim to help as many people as possible and reach out to other organisations such as GPs and crisis teams in the future to expand our referral pathways. Every time I tell somebody about our Sanctuary project they express how needed something like this is. Our goal is to help change the system and to let people know we can offer a safe space in such difficult times and are here to listen. Our trauma informed approach and relational way of working has had a huge positive response so far, so we hope this will continue going forward.”

Geoff fed back, following a recent referral to the Seibiant Sanctuary:

“Everyone has been extremely compassionate, patient, and understanding which has made me feel less alone, ashamed and isolated – I just wanted you to know that you've made a big difference in my life.”

The service can be accessed by dialling the NHS emergency telephone helpline 111 and pressing option ‘2’ once prompted. If appropriate, the NHS 111 team then refer the caller to one of Platfform’s seven Sanctuary team members, who aim to call them back within 30 minutes.

Additional support offered includes essential food, drink, clothing and toiletries, a care package to take away, as well as housing and financial advice and guidance.