Mental Health Considerations for New Entrepreneurs

Starting a new business can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly stressful and testing. As an entrepreneur, it is important to prioritise your mental health and wellbeing to ensure that you can effectively manage the challenges that come with running a business.

Aled Nelmes, Founder and CEO of Lumen SEO, spoke to Business News Wales about the biggest mental health challenges he faced when starting a business, the initiatives put in place to support the wellbeing of his staff, how he gained a burning passion for men’s mental health and his advice if you are someone currently struggling with the added pressures of being an entrepreneur.

About Lumen SEO

Lumen SEO is a 100% transparent search marketing agency operating in Wales. Their purpose is to empower business owners to thrive and succeed.

Lumen SEO specialises in SEO and PPC services, supporting small and medium sized businesses, with their goal being to increase the quantity and quality of website traffic for their clients.

They have a 100% success rate in increasing their clients revenue as a result of the services they provide. This has been achieved by being proficient in their expertise and transparent in their delivery.