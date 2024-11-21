Menswear Brand and Streetwear Designer Collaborate on Mining-Inspired Collection

A Welsh heritage menswear brand is collaborating with a sustainable streetwear designer on a collecting inspired by mining.

Cambrensis, a Cardiff-based menswear brand founded by Ioan Bowen-Pickett, is working with designer Nia Jade in a partnership which they say “unites traditional Welsh craftsmanship with bold, eco-conscious design, creating a unisex collection that honours heritage while embracing modernity”.

Each garment features artwork inspired by Welsh mining culture created by Ioan’s late great-uncle, Dewi Bowen, from Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil. Every garment is made in Wales.

The collection is titled ‘Countermine’ AW24.

Two events are being held to launch the collaboration, with the first at Hen-Dy-Cwrdd Chapel, Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, on Saturday, 30th November at 2pm, and the second at Co.lab at St David’s Cardiff on Friday, 6th December at 7pm.

Both events are free to attend with no tickets required.

Ioan Bowen-Pickett said: