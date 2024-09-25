Medtech Startup Closes £550,000 Investment for Breakthrough Wound Dressing Technology

A medtech startup has secured a £150,000 investment from British Design Fund as part of a £550,000 seed funding round that will support the development of its novel wound dressing technology.

Corryn Biotechnologies Ltd is an emerging player in the field of regenerative medicine, offering solutions for wound care management that maximise a patient’s natural healing response, helping to decrease the closing time of chronic and complex wounds.

The company’s handheld wound care device uses a patent-pending method to manufacture a material composed of microscopic polymer fibres directly onto wounds, creating an advanced wound dressing. The material produced mimics the structure that exists naturally between cells within the body and protects the wound surface while being breathable and flexible. The application process is entirely painless with the dressing sprayed onto a wound at the point of care, where it slowly breaks down over time and is absorbed by the body.

Luke Burke, co-founder & CEO at Corryn Biotechnologies, explains:

“Around the world, wounds are still being treated largely the same way as they were 150 years ago, with dressings that are often not fit for purpose, leading to a slow, painful treatment process and poor outcomes for patients. We want to change that with our novel approach, which helps minimise pain for the patient, close wounds faster, and keep costs low for healthcare providers. “We’re delighted to have secured the backing of British Design Fund and our other investors as we press ahead with our aim to initiate our first clinical trial by the end of next year. We’re currently finalising our clinical materials and have developed a research and manufacturing centre in Port Talbot that will enable us to meet demand until at least 2030 for our US and European markets, which present a huge opportunity for us.”

Damon Bonser, CEO at the British Design Fund, said:

“Healthtech is a rapidly evolving field and innovative startups like Corryn Biotechnologies are at the forefront of revolutionising clinical care. Their work in chronic wound care has the potential to significantly enhance treatment outcomes for patients globally. We are excited to collaborate with Luke and the team as they advance their cutting-edge solutions and drive rapid growth.”

British Design Fund is a leading early-stage British manufacturing investor. The Fund works with ambitious product start-up enterprises who are ready to scale-up and build thriving stand-out businesses. Alongside capital investment, BDF provides expert mentoring to support such companies to accelerate their growth plans.