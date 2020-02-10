Medical Supplies Firm to Create 91 New Jobs in Rhymney

The Welsh Government is investing £650,000 in Caerphilly-based Williams Medical Supplies (WMS) which will see 91 new jobs created in the Valleys, Economy Minister Ken Skates has announced.

Established in 1986, WMS is the UK’s leading provider of medical supplies and services to the UK healthcare market. The company currently employs 178 mainly local people in Rhymney and that will grow to 269 over the next three years.

The expansion is part of the business’ plan to treble sales which will see a new automated pick and pack facility building in the warehouse to accommodate increased levels of stock and make their business processes more efficient. They are also looking to move into other markets.

WMS currently delivers to more than 10,000 GP surgeries and primary care organisations throughout the UK.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said:

“I am delighted Welsh Government funding will secure and create good quality jobs for predominately local people in the Rhymney Valley. “Williams Medical Supplies is a leading name in its field and today’s announcement will ensure they remain a prominent employer in the region for years to come. “The company has also shown its commitment to our Economic Contract and invested in improving its green credentials which support our decarbonisation goals. “The latest statistics show unemployment in Wales is at a historic low and today’s announcement is an excellent example of Welsh Government action in supporting business and creating more job opportunities.”

Deputy Minister for Economy with responsibility for the Valleys Taskforce, Lee Waters said:

“It’s excellent news William Medical Supplies is planning to expand in the Rhymney Valley. “This is a great boost to the region and a vital part of the Valleys Taskforce’s work to drive economic growth and investment. “The creation of 91 new jobs is a real show of confidence in the area and its people.”

Williams Medical Supplies Managing Director, Hugh Hamer said: