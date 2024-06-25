Property  |

25 June 2024
Property

Media Start-Up Secures Premises Rent-Free

A digital broadcasting and media start-up has secured new premises rent-free for 12 months.

Rat Labs has taken up its new offices at Doc Fictoria, Caernarfon, as part of an incentive run by Watkin Property Ventures. It aims to support local entrepreneurs by providing rent free business accommodation during the initial phase of setting up a new company.

With more than nine generations of business experience, Watkin Property Ventures is keen to share its expertise and support local startups.

Mark Watkin-Jones, Chief Executive, said:

“The units at Doc Fictoria have provided Rat Labs Media with a base to grow and develop their business.

“We look forward to seeing the company’s progress and, with three other new businesses also coming to Doc Fictoria soon, we are pleased to see this adding to the thriving business community there.”

Rat Labs Media is a digital broadcasting company specialising in esports and wellbeing within gaming.

Benjamin Doughty, Director of Rat Labs, said:

“This space has allowed us to pivot from physically having to attend all events to now being able to offer remote support.

“We are committed to improving the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals through virtual reality experiences, which allow users to experience travel and sports whilst learning new skills. Soon, we will be broadcasting international events from our office in Caernarfon.”


