Media Innovation Projects Set to Benefit from Final Round of Seed Funding

Media Cymru has unveiled its third and final cohort of businesses set to receive seed funding for early-stage research, development and innovation.

Almost £140,000 of seed funding has been invested in 14 companies and freelancers to develop innovative research and development (R&D) projects in the media sector. The funding was awarded to projects covering interactive storytelling through virtual production (VP) and augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), placemaking and tourism, bilingual broadcasting and gaming.

The funding follows two previous funding rounds in 2023 and 2024, where a combined total of over £350,000 was awarded to 36 projects.

Successful seed fund projects are set to contribute to a fairer, greener and economically sustainable media industry in Wales.

The newly funded projects will run between February and June 2025, with support and guidance from Media Cymru partners PDR and the Alacrity Foundation.

2025’s Seed Fund awardees will be the final cohort offered the opportunity, as part of Media Cymru’s Innovation Pipeline. The pipeline is a series of targeted funding calls for Welsh businesses to explore and develop their early-stage ideas through to fully validated projects, benefitting the media sector in the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) as part of Media Cymru’s mission to revolutionise and future-proof the media sector.

Media Cymru’s Fund Manager James Atkinson said:

“We’re excited to invest in this new seed fund cohort and look forward to seeing their research and development (R&D) projects evolve over the coming months. The assessment process was very competitive, and the range of projects funded aligns with Media Cymru's pillars (green, fair, global, growth) and the wider sector. We will work closely with them, alongside our partners PDR and Alacrity Foundation, as they embark on their R&D journeys. I look forward to seeing the project outcomes and new areas of exploration.”

Successful seed funded projects for 2025 include ScreenTales. Their R&D project focuses on Accessible Ambisonic Audio Maps (AAMs) using Virtual Reality Audio (VRA). While working with blind creatives using ScreenTales’ ‘Ambisonic’ 3D microphone, they discovered their experience is equivalent to 8K VR goggles. ScreenTales will develop best practice for capturing VRA as an accessibility tool, doubling as a tested method of delivering VRA for all media.

Sylvia Strand, Dolby Atmos Audio Engineer at ScreenTales, said: “We’ve discovered that ‘true’ 3d audio, delivered in ‘Dolby Atmos’, transforms the listening experience for people with sensory loss. In short, high end 360 audio is wonderful for enhancing entertainment, but it also has the potential to be a powerful accessibility tool.”

Another recipient of the 2025 funding is Campfire Digital. BeOne aims to innovate immersive spaces with a focus on inclusive design. Setting out to remove barriers and foster deeper connection, BeOne will pave the way for virtual realities that welcome all and support diverse needs within shared, creative spaces.

Stephen Banbury, Co-founder and Director of Campfire Digital, said:

“Immersive technology holds extraordinary potential for creativity, education, and connection. But for many people, engaging with these experiences isn’t always straightforward. Barriers such as sensory sensitivities, disabilities, digital exclusion, and accessibility concerns can make participation difficult or even impossible. We believe that immersive experiences should be open to everyone. With the support of Media Cymru, we’ll be investigating new approaches to designing interactive and adaptive virtual environments — ones that prioritise usability, creativity, and accessibility from the ground up.”

Lily Pad Films were awarded seed funding for their project Cysylltu: Welsh Connections. They will explore the combination of interactive video (AR,VR XR, interactive DVDs) and immersive drama to provide creative opportunities to learn Welsh and aid in the creation of new third places for communities. They also plan to offer early career training for young people in the Rhondda Cynon Taff area.

Hugh Griffiths, Director of Lily Pad Films, said:

“After being in business for 16 years this is the first opportunity to do some R&D so I'm really excited to be part of this Media Cymru Seed Fund. It's great to have the opportunity to develop new skills and ideas and to have the chance to pass those on to the wider community, especially young people in Rhondda Cynon Taf… as well as trying to start speaking Welsh in conversations.”

Also set to embark on their R&D journey is Symphonasia comprising João Saramago, Dr. Owain Llwyd and Stephen Banbury. Symphonasia explores how movement, AI, art and music can come together in a shared immersive space. Inspired by interactive drawing and musical composition, it will harness cutting edge AI-assisted computer vision to enable participants to create and share unique soundscapes, blending visual and musical phrases in real time.

João Saramago said:

“I'm really excited to be working on a project that combines immersive technologies and traditional art making that is inclusive and celebratory and, I hope that Symphonasia will contribute to the vibrant landscape of what happens in Cardiff.”

Composer Dr. Owain Llwyd said:

“Symphonasia lets anyone create music and visuals intuitively through movement. I'm excited to explore how AI can break creative barriers, making artistic expression more immersive and accessible to all.”

Eliot Gibbins and Brett Meader were also awarded seed funding for their proposal on creating cheaper, greener 3D Scanning for On-Set VFX in Film and Television in Wales. The project aims to develop a compact, eco-friendly and cost-effective 3D scanning solution for on-set use in film and TV by enabling actors and assets to be scanned directly on set, reducing logistical costs, production time and environmental impact, streamlining the creation of high-quality VFX for more sustainable filmmaking. It will also provide parallel training through Coleg Y Cymoedd with this technology.

Eliot Gibbins and Brett Meader said:

“We are delighted to be part of this initiative and were excited to not only be bringing efficiencies to the industry but also helping to narrow the gap between education and the workplace.”

Funded 2025 Seed Fund projects:

Bright Branch Media ltd: Footage Finder – Dynamic and searchable moving archive library for filmmakers populated by filmmakers

Eliot Gibbins: Cheaper, greener 3D Scanning for On-Set VFX in Film and Television in Wales

Solitaire.io: Immersive storytelling via AR infused Playing Cards

Hangry Animals Ltd: Collaborative Gameplay for Social Impact

João Saramago: Symphonasia

Lily Pad Films Ltd: Cysylltu: Welsh Connections

Mathew David: Exploring the Needs of Working-Class Creatives: A Pathway to Innovation and Inclusion in Wales

Ruth Lloyd: Brycheiniog Digital Biennale

ScreenTales: Accessible Ambisonic Audio Maps (AAM’s) using Virtual Reality Audio (VRA)

Stephen Banbury: BeOne

Sudd: Radio Sudd: R&D for Wales’ First Bilingual Internet Radio Station

Sullie Burgess: Sullie Burgess

Tom Mummford: Revolutionising Voiceover: Adapting and thriving with AI for Future Success

Yeti: Body Positive AI

Media Cymru’s final round of funding as part of its Innovation Pipeline is the 2025 Development Fund targeting research, development and innovation projects that demonstrate clear potential for a tangible product or service. Applications for this year’s Development Fund are open until Friday 28 February. Welsh freelancers or SMEs interested in the fund can visit Media Cymru’s website and social media channels or subscribe to the newsletter for all the latest events, opportunities and funding calls.