Media Cymru Launches Wales’ First Virtual Production Fellowships Programme

Media Cymru, a consortium of broadcast, production and academic institutions and businesses in Wales, has commissioned specialist training provider Final Pixel Academy to deliver a nine-month Virtual Production (VP) Fellowship ™ programme in 2025/2026.

The programme is the first of its kind in Wales and will be hosted at a new state-of-the-art training facility for Virtual Production at fivefold studios. Funded by Media Cymru, the programme is being delivered by specialist training providers Final Pixel Academy and supported by virtual production studio fivefold Studios and post-production company Gorilla.

Virtual production combines real-time game engine technology with LED screen backdrops and motion capture and is increasingly transforming how content is made.

The use of virtual production in high-profile titles such as The Mandalorian, The Witcher, and The Lion King has signaled a shift in global production models, and Wales is now positioning itself to train the workforce needed to further enable that transition.

The custom-built programme aligns with a shift in industry practice around the globe. It combines innovative technologies and virtual production techniques for professional crew and emerging industry talent across the fields of TV and film, broadcast, games, VFX, live events and post-production.

The first Wales based Final Pixel Virtual Production Fellowship ™ will see 16 participants engage in nine months of specialist training including both the foundational and intermediate virtual production skills required, such as production, creating virtual art as well as running and filming in a volume.

The new VP training facility at fivefold and the Final Pixel Virtual Production Fellowship ™ programme are part of the acceleration of investment and confidence in the creative industries in Wales.

Media Cymru Director Justin Lewis said:

“We’re very pleased to have worked with consortium partners to host Wales’ first Final Pixel Academy Virtual Production Fellowship ™. Not only will the final candidates access a high-quality blend of on-set training, masterclasses with leading industry talent and project-based live briefs, but the Fellowship represents the “bleeding edge technology” that is fueling a new future for the creative industries in the UK.”

Final Pixel Academy is the training arm of Final Pixel, a Creative Innovation Agency and Filmworks.

Dr Jodi Nelson-Tabor is Head of Final Pixel Academy. She said:

“The launch of the very first Final Pixel Academy Virtual Production Fellowship ™ in Wales marks a transformative moment for the creative industries in the region. At Final Pixel Academy, we are proud to lead this pioneering programme in partnership with fivefold Studios, Gorilla (Academy) and the University of South Wales, made possible through the support of Media Cymru. By equipping mid-to-senior level professionals with cutting-edge, real-time technologies and virtual production skills, we are not only nurturing local talent but also attracting inward investment and positioning Wales as a premier destination for innovative film, television, and immersive media productions. Our Final Pixel Academy Virtual Production Fellowship ™ is more than just training; it is a catalyst for industry growth, creative excellence, and a thriving future for virtual production in Wales.”

David Levy, Managing Director of fivefold Studios, said:

“At fivefold Studios, we’ve established a dedicated virtual production facility at the heart of a thriving film studio in South Wales. Featuring Europe’s largest green screen cove, advanced motion and performance capture systems, and a state-of-the-art LED volume, the space is purpose-built for innovation and production at scale. Hosting the Final Pixel Academy Virtual Production Fellowship ™ here allows us to welcome emerging talent into an environment designed for hands-on learning, creative exploration, and real-world production collaboration.”

Sally Lisk-Lewis, Skills and Partnerships Training Manager for University of South Wales, added: