McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend Partners with Local Charity Menter Bro Ogwr to Launch St. David’s Day Competition

McArthurGlen Bridgend Designer Outlet has partnered with Welsh Government funded charity Menter Bro Ogwr to create an exciting St David’s Day “Caru Cymru/ Love Wales” art competition.

Encouraging local children aged 5 to 10 years to enter, both Welsh and English Primary schools' children have been invited to submit a drawing expressing what they love about Wales.

The centre has transformed its Food Court into a mini art gallery displaying the entry artwork in the Food Court until 10th March providing an opportunity for local families and guests to come and view. The entries will then be judged in-house at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend by the centre team. Three winners will be selected on St David’s Day (1st March).

Kicking off at 10am, the Centre will start with a traditional parade down the centre of the mall, featuring students from the four Welsh medium primary schools in the borough dressed in national costume. Afterwards, guests will be treated to traditional Welsh songs before the three winners will be announced and given prizes from brands based at the centre including Character.com, Ravensburger and The Works.

Representatives from the local Council, the charity, and the Designer Outlet staff, including new Centre Manager Hayden Tucker, will all be present for this special occasion.

The outlet anticipates receiving plenty of entries, showcasing the vibrant creativity and cultural pride of Bridgend’s young community.

Hayden Tucker, Centre Manager at Bridgend Designer Outlet, said:

“This is a really exciting opportunity for all local school children to get involved. We enjoy being able to provide the community with meaningful events like the St David’s Day event where we can all come together and celebrate Wales’ history and heritage. We’re all looking forward to seeing the entries on display at the Centre very soon.”

McArthurGlen Bridgend Designer Outlet invites everyone to join in these St David's Day celebrations, showcasing local community activity and promoting Welsh language learning in the area.

For more information, please visit

https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-bridgend/whats-on/st-davids-day/