Matt Chilcott Appointed Managing Director of InspireGreen

InspireGreen, a pioneering renewable energy company specialising in commercial renewable solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matt Chilcott as its new Managing Director.

With a dynamic background in both the telecoms and renewable energy sectors, Matt brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to InspireGreen, a company dedicated to serving South Wales and South West England with innovative smart energy management systems.

Matt has been an avid observer of the renewable energy sector's evolution over the years and has actively contributed to its growth through his work in telecoms and renewable energy.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when the integration of digital technologies and energy management systems is more vital than ever. Matt's enthusiasm for the dovetailing of these sectors aligns perfectly with InspireGreen's mission to leverage new apps and monitoring methods for the benefit of energy management.

“The intersection of renewable energy and digital technology represents a frontier of untapped potential,” said Matt. “InspireGreen stands at the forefront of this evolution, and I am excited to lead a team so passionate about green technology that is also dedicated to reducing Wales’ carbon footprint.

Throughout his career, Matt has demonstrated a keen ability to forge international partnerships, particularly in Malaysia and China, and has played a significant role in advancing digital learning technologies. His tenure as the director of the Institute of Digital Learning saw him deeply engaged in the development and application of digital technologies, including significant contributions to the Welsh Government's digital tourism projects.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt Chilcott to InspireGreen,” said CEO of InspireGreen, Simon Powell. “His unique blend of expertise in both renewable energy and digital technologies, along with his proven track record of leadership and innovation, makes him the ideal choice to guide our company into the future. With Matt at the helm, we are confident in our ability to address the pressing needs of our clients and lead the charge towards a more sustainable and technologically integrated energy future.”

For more information about InspireGreen and its services, please visit the InspireGreen Website