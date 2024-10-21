Mastering Diversity Awards 2024 Celebrates Champions of Inclusion at the Senedd

The Mastering Diversity Awards 2024 has celebrated the individuals and organisations driving change across Wales.

Held at the Senedd in Cardiff and sponsored by Mark Drakeford MS, the awards night showcased those who are making diversity, equity, and inclusion a central focus of their work.

The event, hosted by S4C’s Natalie Jones, was attended by guests including Julie Morgan MS and Jane Hutt MS.

The awards are designed to highlight the achievements of leaders in public service, business, education, sports, and beyond.

Bernie Davies, founder of the Mastering Diversity Conference Wales, delivered the opening address, reflecting on the critical role of collaboration in driving long-lasting change.

She said:

“Diversity is not just about representation—it's about creating spaces where people can thrive, contribute, and feel valued. Tonight’s winners are living proof of what can be achieved when we come together to make this a reality.”

Featured Gold Award Winners

Diversity in Public Sector Champion (Sponsored by Browne Jacobson)

Sarah Brewer – Public Health Wales

Sarah Brewer’s work in establishing staff networks, enhancing recruitment processes, and collaborating with Swansea University to provide internships to underrepresented groups was described as ‘transformative’. Judges praised her innovative strategies that have increased staff diversity and reshaped how Public Health Wales approaches DEI.

Diversity in Business Champion (Sponsored by NatWest)

Nathan Vidini – Altra Law

Nathan Vidini’s forward-thinking business model at Altra Law integrates diversity and community investment at its core. Judges noted how the firm’s leadership demonstrates a clear commitment to impacting communities across Wales, showcasing how businesses can deliver real social impact.

Cognitive and Neurodiversity Champion (Sponsored by Toni Clarkstone)

Julian John – Delsion

As CEO of Delsion, Julian John has been a leading advocate for cognitive and neurodiversity in the workplace. His company’s inclusion-led consultancy work is setting new standards, and Julian’s personal journey following a brain injury has inspired countless others in the business community.

Diversity in Sports Champion (Sponsored by Team Wales)

Rajma Begum – WCVA

Rajma Begum was recognized for her work in increasing participation in sports among ethnically diverse communities. Her leadership in initiatives like the US Girls – Street Games UK and her successful lobbying for £1.5 million in funding to address inequalities in sport have made a lasting impact on communities across Wales.

Digital Inclusion Champion (Sponsored by S4C)

Sophie Mason – Think EDI

Sophie Mason’s innovative software has opened new possibilities for businesses to better understand and meet their employees’ digital accessibility needs. Her work allows organisations to personalize digital experiences for employees, helping to boost productivity and inclusivity.

Gender Equality Champion (Sponsored by OGI)

Molly Fenton – Love Your Period

Molly Fenton’s work in destigmatising menstrual health and promoting open discussions in schools and communities has had a profound impact. Her campaign has empowered countless women, non-binary people, and trans men to talk openly about menstrual health, fostering a more supportive environment for all.

Diversity in Representation Champion (Sponsored by Positive Imprint)

Blessing Mutamba – NatWest

Blessing Mutamba was recognised for her work in diversifying representation in the financial sector. Judges praised her for overcoming personal and professional challenges while making a significant impact within NatWest and the wider community.

Diversity in Education Champion (Sponsored by Scouts Cymru)

Michelle Alexis – BBC

Michelle Alexis was celebrated for her far-reaching impact on diversity in the education sector. Her contributions have shaped diversity initiatives both within the BBC and across educational platforms, creating long-lasting benefits for future generations.

Community Champion (Sponsored by Velindre Oncology Academy)

Molly Fenton – Love Your Period

Molly Fenton won her second Gold Award of the night for her community leadership. Her Love Your Period campaign has been a lifeline for individuals dealing with menstrual health issues, building supportive communities around an often-taboo topic.

Lifetime Achievement Awards (Sponsored by Hugh James Solicitors)

Two incredible individuals were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Professor Uzo Iwobi – recognized for her groundbreaking work in racial equality

Professor Meena Upadhyaya – for her transformative contributions in healthcare and genetics

Michelle Alexis received a Highly Commended award in this category for her influential work in advancing diversity in education and media.

Silver and Bronze Award Recipients

Across various categories, Silver and Bronze winners were also celebrated for their inspiring work:

Rajma Begum – WCVA (Silver, Public Sector)

Akmal Hanuk – Assadaqaat Community Finance (Silver, Business & Representation)

Sadique Maskeen – Umbrella Faith (Silver, Sports)

Sophie Mason – Think EDI (Silver, Cognitive & Neurodiversity, Bronze, Representation)

Mfikelea Jean Samuel (Silver, Education)

Philipa Knowles – Centre for Digital Public Services (Silver, Digital Inclusion)

Anna Cooper – #BattleWithEndo (Silver, Gender Equality)

Craig & Stacey Bowles – Rosehill AFC (Bronze, Sports & Community)

Hussein Said – LGBTQ + Law (Bronze, Public Sector)

Deb Barrow – Barrow HR (Bronze, Business)

Lesley Williams – Welsh ICE (Bronze, Gender Equality)

Molly Fenton – Love Your Period (Bronze, Education)

Julie Cornish – Every Woman Festival (Bronze, Community)

The evening ended with a tribute to Bernie Davies, who was presented with a painting by Mfikelea Jean Samuel and honoured by the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan for her contributions to diversity and inclusion in Wales.