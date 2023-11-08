Marine Energy Wales and Renewable UK Cymru Strengthen Collaboration with Signed Agreement

To mark the end of the Future Energy Wales conference, where collaboration has been a central theme, Marine Energy Wales (MEW) and RenewableUK Cymru (RUKC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, outlining their commitment to work together to accelerate the clean transition in Wales.

RUKC is the Welsh office of RenewableUK (RUK), the UK’s leading renewable energy trade association. The Future Energy Wales conference took place on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th November at ICC Wales in Newport.

MEW and RUK, both membership organisations, are committed to supporting the renewable energy industry in Wales, and to realising the economic and environmental opportunities for Welsh communities.

Marine Energy Wales has its roots in the marine renewable energy sector in Wales, representing the tidal, wave and floating offshore wind (FLOW) industries.

RenewableUK Cymru has specific interests in Welsh onshore wind and offshore fixed-bottom installations i, as well as the burgeoning floating offshore wind sector in the Celtic Sea region.

Both MEW and RUKC recognise the need to work collaboratively, particularly within the FLOW sector, to achieve the greatest benefit for the industry and for Wales.

In signing this agreement, both parties are pledging to support each other, and work together to:

Build the case for the deployment of renewables in Wales and the UK.

Collectively influence stakeholders in UK and Welsh Government to remove or reduce barriers to deployment.

Maximise the potential opportunities of offshore wind, including floating offshore wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea.

Build a healthy and innovative supply chain, which supports renewable energy activities.

Stage events that raise the profile of and attract investment to Wales, as well as providing a platform for business development, political engagement and networking.

Recognising the generational opportunity of the FLOW sector in Wales and the Celtic Sea, Marine Energy Wales, alongside partners in Ireland and the South West, launched the Celtic Sea Developer Alliance (CSDA) in 2019. MEW continues to manage the CSDA, acting as Chair.

Currently made up of 25 developers, the aim of the CSDA is to ensure the Celtic Sea opportunity is maximised at the scale and pace required for Net Zero, and to place Wales as a global leader within the sector. The CSDA promotes collaboration and engagement, provides support, and acts as a unified voice to influence policy and to coordinate and strengthen stakeholder engagement.

Tom Hill, Programme Manager at Marine Energy Wales said:

Marine Energy Wales and RenewableUK Cymru share a common purpose – to accelerate the clean energy transition in Wales and maximise the opportunities for Welsh communities. This agreement will ensure we both continue to operate with maximum impact and aligned messaging for the future. Collaboration is crucial if we are to realise Wales’ renewable opportunity at the scale and pace required for Net Zero.

Jess Hooper, Director at RenewableUK Cymru said: