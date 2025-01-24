Margam Castle’s New ‘Time Machine’ App Brings History to Life

A groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) app that brings the rich history of beautiful Margam Castle to life is now available for visitors to use.

Once filled with stunning artwork, sculptures and furnishings, Margam Castle’s interiors were lost to a major sale in 1941 and a devastating fire in 1977.

But now, for the first time, the M[AR]gam app allows users to step back into the castle’s Victorian grandeur.

Using a smart device, visitors can scan key areas of the castle to see accurate digital reconstructions of the library and dining room, complete with paintings, replica furniture, and intricate ceilings.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said:

“This marks the first time visitors can virtually step back into Margam Castle as it once was — giving an unparalleled glimpse into the past that transforms empty spaces into the vibrant, opulent interiors of the Victorian era.”

This project is funded by the UK Government, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

The app, developed by Swansea University and Zubr, is a virtual “time machine” – appropriate for a location which has been used to film episodes of Doctor Who.

The app’s development has been supported by the Margam Interiors project which combines research from local volunteers, historians, and university experts, weaving together fragments of the castle’s past.

These fragments include paintings now housed elsewhere, surviving statues, archival images, and written descriptions, which have helped create a cohesive and immersive experience for castle visitors.

The M[AR]gam app was launched at the castle on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025, and is available for public use from January 24th, 2025.

The new app and Margam Interiors project brings together key contributors, including Neath Port Talbot Council, Swansea University, CFP consultancy, project volunteers and local history enthusiasts, to celebrate this innovative reimagining of Margam Castle’s lost interiors.

To use the app on site visitors will first need to download it from the App Store / Google Play Store. Once in the castle there will be posters on site for visitors to scan, launching the experience.

Dr Hilary Orange, Co-Director of CHART (Centre for Heritage Research and Training) and part of the Swansea University team who co-developed the app said: “Margam Castle is a remarkable heritage site with great historical significance. We hope the app will enhance the cultural and educational experience of visitors, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the castle’s legacy.”

Margam Castle was designed by architect Thomas Hopper for Christopher Rice Mansel Talbot. It was built between 1830 and 1840 at a cost of around £50,000. Listed Grade I as a mansion of exceptional quality, the castle has some spectacular features such as its vast staircase hall and octagonal tower.

One frequent visitor to Margam was Talbot’s cousin, Henry Fox Talbot. A pioneer photographer, he took one of the earliest ever photographic views clearly showing the corner of the castle’s south west façade.

Until 1942, the castle and estate remained in the ownership of the Talbot family when it was acquired by a local landowner, Sir David Evans Bevan. It is now in the care of Neath Port Talbot Council.

Last year the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) announced a £900,030 grant for Margam Castle to fund much needed capital works to restore the building, ensuring sustainability and accessibility are at the fore, and facilitating enhanced community engagement through the construction of mixed-use public spaces. The exciting and ambitious project is aimed at ensuring the future of the iconic castle building itself while also bringing in new uses to attract new audiences and greater income.