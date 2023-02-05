March For Business is Back

After a two-year break, the successful March For Business campaign is back for 2023. This will be the fifth business month run by the Council and it returns after record attendance figures in previous years.

This year there will be a number of exciting events, which will be hosted at various locations across the county, with the specific locations to be announced at a later date.

These events will be comprised of a mixture of workshops, forums and networking events. These will include the Rhyl BID Business Awards, a Business health clinic, a workshop on the social media platform Linkedin, pop up business support, help with starting and running a business and tax and bookkeeping and the return of the Business Dinner, as well as many other exciting opportunities.

These events will be hosted in partnership with both internal and external support providers including Rhyl BID, West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Business Wales, Town Square, Superfast Business Wales, Denbighshire Tourism Forum.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation said: