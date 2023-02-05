Planning Consent Granted for Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn y Forwyn Primary School

Global design and technology firm, Arcadis IBI Group Inc. (“Arcadis IBI” or the “Company”), has announced planning permission has been granted for a new 270-person primary school with Meithrin in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Construction is scheduled to start in April 2023 on the site of the former Chubb Factory, with an anticipated open date of 2024. Rhondda Cynon Taf Council selected Wynne Construction to lead the design team, which includes: architects Arcadis IBI Group, landscape architects Land Studio, civil & structural engineers Curtins, MEP engineers Troup Bywater Anders, and planning consultants Kew Planning. Once complete, the school is expected to replace the facilities located on Darran Terrace, creating a modern space for children to learn with a focus on sustainability and indoor and outdoor learning areas.

The new facilities aim to enhance staff and pupil well-being and motivation alongside improved standards in academia, life skills, attendance and behaviour. Set to replace an existing Victorian-era school, the project allows for extensive external landscaping, ecological mitigation and space for future school expansion.

The school’s design targets a BREEAM Excellent rating and aims to be Net Zero Carbon in operation, with a reduced embodied carbon target of 800kg/CO2m2 in accordance with Welsh Government targets. Key to achieving a low embodied carbon target is the considered use of sustainable, high-quality materials. This scheme will incorporate the use of SIPs in the construction methodology and high-quality timber cladding for the building’s exterior.

A landscape master plan looks to create a new sense of place through its multi-functional green and blue infrastructure, benefitting the school, its children, local wildlife and the community as a whole. The proposal uses existing site plateaus to create play areas and sports activity spaces. A new walking route and journey into the school is an opportunity for children to engage with and learn about local flora, fauna and wildlife, along with a landscaped playground encouraging exploration and interaction with nature.

Arcadis IBI Group Studio Director, Carys Fisher said,

“Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn y Forwyn is designed to emphasise well-being and community. Central to the building is a liminal space providing additional varied learning spaces supporting the new curriculum in Wales. All spaces have access to the outdoors and plenty of natural daylight.”

Andrew Garner, Pre-Construction Manager at Wynne Construction comments,

“Each classroom will be catered to the specific needs of the student based on their year group. The new learning facilities should provide a school design that is exemplary, inspiring, flexible and adaptable to allow a diversity of approaches to meet future needs for Welsh-speaking education.”

Across the UK’s education, R&D and healthcare sectors since 2018, Arcadis IBI Group has designed more than 130 projects to BREEAM Excellent and Very Good standards, worth over £5.5 billion. Upon completion in late 2023 the design of our nursery and primary school – set within the 227-hectare Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea scheme one of London’s largest urban regeneration projects – aims to exceed London Plan standards and deliver a passivhaus-inspired BREEAM Outstanding rating.