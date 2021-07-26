Manufacturing Wales Continues Expansion with New Member

Manufacturing Wales – the independent voice of Manufacturing in Wales – has continued to accelerate its growth with the addition of another new member.

We spoke with Andrew Harrison of Linear Plastics, about joining this consortium of Welsh Manufacturing excellence, what his business hopes to bring to the table, and the company’s ambitions to raise the profile of businesses in Wales on the global stage.

Please click below to hear from Andrew Harrison, General Manager at Linear Plastics:

Linear Plastics is an injection moulder and toolmaker, currently in its 47th year of manufacturing. Their products are available to a wide range of markets, from office furniture, commercial and domestic ventilation systems as well as more specialist markets such as electronics housings.

When discussing what the company wants to achieve through joining Manufacturing Wales, Andrew said:

“We are looking to explore utilising the transferable skills from our manufacturing systems to support other sectors and businesses and also put theirs into ours. …We are a company that works hard at collaboration, and other businesses in different parts of the world can do that much better than we do in the UK, and so by joining Manufacturing Wales, learning to work with and assist other local businesses means we can all work to become more competitive on the world stage.”

Andrew ended his interview by emphasising his passion for working with local businesses, believing that companies in Wales have the potential to do that better than anywhere else in the world.