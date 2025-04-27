Manufacturing Wales Appoints New Chair to Continue Support for Key Sector

Peer-to-peer network Manufacturing Wales has appointed Simon Pritchard, CEO of Philtronics Limited, as its new Chairman.

The collaborative consortium of manufacturers and academia was set up in 2021 by leading companies including Rototherm Group, KLA, Penderyn Distillery, The Safety Letter Box Company Ltd, Pro-Steel Engineering, Creo Medical plc and IQE plc.

Founder Chairman Frank Holmes said:

“The idea to form this network arose from a conversation with Oliver Conger, CEO of Rototherm and Mark Powney, Managing Director at Business News Wales during the depths of the Covid pandemic, when numerous Welsh manufacturers were contributing their skills and equipment to produce PPE, ventilation components, sanitiser gel and other products for the fight against the virus. “This was the catalyst for reaching out to Wales-based manufacturers with the aim of raising the sector’s profile, promoting world class capability, elevating Welsh brands, maximising supply chain opportunities and building resilience. We do this by connecting them with one another and with higher and further education institutions including the University of South Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Coleg Gwent and Cardiff and Vale College. “Good governance calls for succession and it gives me great pleasure to hand over to Simon at this exciting but turbulent time for the sector. His drive and energy will take the network forward and enable it to address members’ most pressing issues and opportunities.”

Alison Orrells, Chair of CBI Wales and CEO and Managing Director of The Safety Letterbox Company Limited, said:

“We are fortunate that Frank had a vision for manufacturing in Wales which led to the creation of Manufacturing Wales. With Frank as our Chair, over the last four years as a Board we have explored and developed the real benefits that can come from true collaboration, delivering benefits in many ways and for all involved. We look forward to progressing with Simon at the helm as Chair to ensure we continue to highlight and share what our incredibly diverse Welsh manufacturing sector is capable of and continually delivers, for the benefit of all stakeholders both domestically and worldwide.”

Richard Selby, Chairman of IOD Wales and CEO of Pro Steel Engineering, said:

“Manufacturing Wales has provided us with a like-minded forum to collaborate and share knowledge with other manufacturing companies across Wales. Learning from best practice across different sectors has led to improvements in processes across our business. I’d like to thank Frank for leading the formation of Manufacturing Wales and welcome Simon to the role of Chair as we move through the next phase of development.”

Incoming Chairman Simon Pritchard said: