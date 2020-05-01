Manufacturing Businesses Produce Scrubs for Wales’ Healthcare Heroes

Three small Welsh manufacturing businesses are joining the fight against coronavirus by producing scrubs for Wales’ healthcare heroes.

A Clydach firm which specialises in the production of flags for films, TV, festivals, and castles among other uses, and two independent seamstresses, from Swansea and Carmarthen, will all be making vital supplies to support the NHS in Wales.

Work is under way at Red Dragon Flagmakers, which has already received fabric, while seamstresses Tesni Owen and Bethan Jones Boutique are set to start producing scrubs this week.

The Welsh Government linked them with Alexandra, a UK-based company that supplies the NHS with scrubs but is heavily reliant on overseas markets for both material and production, after securing a large amount of fabric from within the UK market when it was notified the Far East and sub-continent would be partially closing down production due to coronavirus.

It also managed the logistics of delivering fabric from Alexandra to the three companies to speed up the production process and support the supply chain.

Together the three businesses will produce 1,000 scrubs per week.

Bethan Jones, of Bethan Jones Boutique, said:

“As the owner of boutiques in South Wales it is an honour for myself and my team of skilled staff to work in association with the NHS at this difficult time. In the fight against the COVID 19 virus it is vital that all front line workers are protected. In the production of the necessary PPE, assurance is given that all the possible safety will be given to the wonderful people who risk their lives in the fight against the virus.”

Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport Lee Waters said: