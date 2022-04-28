Manufacturers’ Alliance Secure Top Trio of Speakers for Annual Conference

The Manufacturers Alliance have secured not one but three headline speakers for their annual conference on 18th May. Leveraging on their impressive network of manufacturing members from across the North West, Yorkshire and Wales, they were essentially spoilt for choice in selecting which speakers embodied their conference theme this year of Inspiring Leadership.

The three headline speakers are made up of Alex Grace, of Banana Moon Clothing, John Bowden, of ATEC Engineering Solutions and Kate Hulley of Belmont Packaging and Boxed Up Packaging.

Alex Grace is the owner and Managing Director of Banana Moon Clothing based in Leeds. A premier personalised and customised clothing manufacturer with world class service, product innovation and sustainability at its heart. He will be sharing how Banana Moon Clothing’s clear purpose guides his team to use both simple ideas and outside of the box thinking to solve traditional business challenges.

The second speaker is John Bowden, John is the co-owner and Managing Director of ATEC Engineering Solutions based in Worsley. They are designers and manufacturers of highly reliable, safety critical products for the worldwide defence and industrial sectors. John will be sharing how finding his own purpose has enabled a clear direction for the business and how this is being utilised to develop the team and its culture on a shared journey.

And to round the morning off Kate Hulley will be the third headline speaker. Kate is the owner and Managing Director of Belmont Packaging based in Wigan. They An ethical corrugated cardboard box manufacturer that provides customised designs and packaging to many of the UK’s top brands. Kate will be sharing how she strives to be an employer that she would want to work for and why leading with empathy has worked so well for the business, who has pioneered the 4-day working week in manufacturing receiving nationwide praise.

The day will also include an afternoon packed with workshops delivered by renowned figures in UK manufacturing, behavioural change specialists and advocates for all in manufacturing to lead with inspiration, enabling the Manufacturer’s Alliance community to break through the boundaries of possibility.

The event is exclusive to members of the Manufacturers Alliance Community and members of Make UK based in the North West.