Manufacturer Set to Build on Welsh Success with New Midlands Site

A leading global non-combustible insulation manufacturer is set to expand with a new state-of-the-art facility.

ROCKWOOL, which has a factory based in Bridgend and more than 500 employees, has signed an agreement to buy 114 acres of land north east of Birmingham, with the intention to build a manufacturing facility featuring proprietary electric melting technology for its stone wool insulation products.

The new facility would boost supply capacity for UK and Republic of Ireland customers, whilst also supporting ROCKWOOL’s ambitious global sustainability plans, it says.

Nick Wilson, Managing Director of ROCKWOOL UK & Ireland, said: