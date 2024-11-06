Manufacturer Set to Build on Welsh Success with New Midlands Site

A leading global non-combustible insulation manufacturer is set to expand with a new state-of-the-art facility.
ROCKWOOL, which has a factory based in Bridgend and more than 500 employees, has signed an agreement to buy 114 acres of land north east of Birmingham, with the intention to build a manufacturing facility featuring proprietary electric melting technology for its stone wool insulation products.
The new facility would boost supply capacity for UK and Republic of Ireland customers, whilst also supporting ROCKWOOL’s ambitious global sustainability plans, it says.
Nick Wilson, Managing Director of ROCKWOOL UK & Ireland, said:
“We’re very excited at the opportunity to expand the business into the West Midlands that would enable us to boost our production capacity in the UK and to create quality jobs and business opportunities in the local community. During the past 45 years, we have built a strong foundation at our site in South Wales where we will continue to manufacture and invest for the long-term, and are now looking to build on that success with a second manufacturing plant at the Peddimore site.”