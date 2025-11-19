property construction logo
19 November 2025
Property / Construction

Management Buy-Out Marks New Chapter for Cardiff Consultancy

Cardiff-based building services and sustainability consultancy DRAC has entered a new chapter following a successful management buy-out led by Lewis Doherty, who now assumes the role of Director.

The move marks a significant milestone for one of Wales’ leading independent consultancies, recognised for its expertise in mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) design, NEC supervision and sustainable building solutions across major public and private sector projects throughout the UK.

Lewis expressed his gratitude to DRAC’s founding directors, Dave, Russell, Alan and Carl, whose leadership and commitment have shaped the company into a respected and trusted name in the industry.

“Their vision, commitment, and tireless efforts have built the foundation DRAC stands on today,” said Lewis. “I’m honoured to lead such a talented and dedicated team, and I look forward to building on that legacy of integrity, excellence, and teamwork.”

Lewis emphasised that continuity and stability will remain key priorities, with no immediate changes to the company’s operations.

“My focus is on maintaining the supportive and collaborative environment that enables our people to thrive and our clients to receive the highest quality service,” he continued. “Together, we’ll continue to grow and develop DRAC, striving for collective success.”

As part of the transition, Carl and Russell will remain actively involved in consulting roles, ensuring their experience and insight continue to benefit the business during this next phase.

Under Lewis’s leadership, DRAC will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in sustainable design and engineering, supporting clients to deliver low-carbon, future-ready developments across Wales and the UK.


