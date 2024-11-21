Make UK Manufacturing Awards Announce Axiom Manufacturing Services Apprentice is Wales’ Rising Star

Olivia Jones, a third-year apprentice at Axiom Manufacturing Services, has secured the Engineering Apprentice Rising Star title at Make UK Manufacturing Awards’ Welsh finals.

Having secured the award against strong competition from across the Welsh manufacturing sector, the New Year will see Olivia from Rhondda Cynon Taf, travel from Axiom’s Newbridge-based facility to Make UK’s national finals in London, where she will compete against other regional winners for the national title.

The Rising Star Award recognises those who have excelled in seizing training and development opportunities to launch their careers. For Olivia, the honour acknowledges the significant contributions she has made to Axiom’s operations and her potential as she progresses through Axiom’s award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Olivia said:

“I am over the moon to have won this award celebrating my achievements throughout my apprenticeship. I am beyond proud of myself and will continue to strive for growth and learning in everything that I do. “To be recognised at such a high level is a huge achievement that I would not have thought possible without the consistent support and encouragement received from Axiom. I cannot thank the entire team enough, and I look forward to attending the National Awards in January.”

Olivia was originally nominated for the award by her colleagues, who felt her progression exemplifies the wealth of development opportunities within the Welsh manufacturing sector.

Chris Nye, Managing Director of Axiom Manufacturing Services, said:

“Olivia deserves every praise for the dedication and progress she has made as part of the Axiom team. She truly is a rising start within our industry, and I can’t think of a more deserving person to be recognised by Make UK. I’m sure that this is just the start of many successes Olivia will have in her career, and we all wish her the very best of luck at the national awards.”

The Make UK Manufacturing Awards, organised by the body representing over 20,000 manufacturing companies, celebrate the achievements of companies and apprentices across the UK.

Upon completion of the apprenticeship, Axiom’s rising star is set to assume the Production Manager role, which will see her responsibilities and commitment to supporting her team become a crucial part of the company’s continuing growth.

Anticipating double digital growth over the next year as it delivers a record-breaking order book, the Newbridge-based manufacturer has also launched a major recruitment programme.