Major Swansea Development Site Released For Sale

A large area of land on a riverbank site close to Swansea city centre has been released for sale.

The Pipehouse Wharf location is currently home to a Swansea Council vehicle services depot, and the authority plans to vacate it this year.

The land, between the southern end of Morfa Road and the River Tawe, is now being marketed by the council’s agents Knight Frank. Funds raised will be used to help run essential council services.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“Pipehouse Wharf is a well-known landmark in a prominent location – I’m confident that its sale will attract significant interest. “It’s an attractive redevelopment opportunity at a riverside location. It’s suitable for a range of alternative uses and I encourage interested parties to make their own inquiries with our agents.”

The Pipehouse Wharf depot site is 1.75 hectares (4.33 acres) in size and around a quarter of a mile from the city centre High Street Railway Station. It’s broadly rectangular and generally level.

Buildings there include 40,500 sq ft of industrial workshop units and a two-storey office structure. The Parc Tawe retail park is nearby as are the Swansea.com Stadium and Morfa Retail Park. Other nearby facilities include a University of Wales Trinity Saint David business campus.

Any proposed development would have to go through the formal planning process. Existing use planning permission exists for offices, research and development use, light industry, storage and distribution.

Offers should be submitted by noon on July 10.

The council plans to vacate Pipehouse Wharf this year and move to a new central depot facility to be shared with the Dr Organics business in Swansea Enterprise Zone. Council staff are being consulted.

In the meantime, no decision has been made on the council’s Home Farm depot. Currently the council has no proposal to dispose or redevelop that site.