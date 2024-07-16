Major Milestone for Key Build-to-Rent Development in Cardiff

Watkin Jones, the UK's leading developer and manager of residential for rent, has topped out on a 718-apartment Build-to-Rent development in central Cardiff.

Tai Afon is part of the wider Central Quay masterplan and will offer a range of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a concierge service, private dining, cinema, yoga and spin studios and gym, plus roof terraces.

Additionally, the development will include a public square overlooking the River Taff, and more than 19,500 sq. ft. of retail space.

The £200 million investment into the Central Quay development is a part of the wider £1 billion regeneration project in the Welsh capital and is helping to address the growing demand for rental housing in Cardiff.

Watkin Jones said the topping out was a significant milestone for themselves, Legal & General (L&G), and the subcontractors.

The project has been forward funded by L&G. It will meet BREAAM and Home Quality Mark standards and will incorporate roof-mounted photovoltaic panels along with energy-efficient air source heat pumps for electricity and hot water generation.

Gwyn Pritchard, Managing Director – Construction, Watkin Jones, said:

“We are delighted to announce that we have successfully topped out at Tai Afon, at Central Quay. This celebratory

event marks the significant progress that has been made on this development since we broke ground back in March 2023, and it could not have been done without the dedication and

efficiency of our hard-working construction team. Reaching this milestone is also testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable homes in the Welsh capital, a city that

continues to be one of the UK’s leading locations to work, live and play. “This achievement not only marks a significant step forward for our project but also for the wider Central Quay regeneration, contributing to the future of Cardiff and we are delighted in the role Watkin Jones plays alongside L&G.”

Dan Batterton, Head of Residential, LGIM, said: