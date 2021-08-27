Major Extra Funding Boost for Shopfront Improvement Scheme

Up to £3 million is now being invested in a major shopfront improvement scheme to boost local shopping across Swansea.

Due to significant interest in the scheme so far, Swansea Council is investing an extra £1 million to ensure hundreds more businesses can potentially benefit.

Further investment in the scheme is also anticipated as part of the Welsh Government’s placemaking fund.

More than 350 expressions of interest from businesses have already been received since the scheme was first launched in May.

Targeted at smaller and independent businesses based in town, district or local retail centres, the scheme will cover works to improve the appearance of business premises, including awnings and signage.

Up to £10,000 is available per business as part of the scheme, which was originally worth £300,000.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Interest in this scheme has been considerable since its launch, so the council is now investing significant extra funding to ensure as many businesses as possible throughout Swansea can benefit. “This is part of the council’s £20 million economic recovery package to continue to support our residents and businesses as we emerge from the pandemic. “Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. They’ve been here for us throughout the pandemic, and the council is here for them too. “This scheme will fund works to improve the look of businesses right across the city, helping encourage even more local shopping, so I’d urge as many businesses as possible to express an interest in benefitting so their applications can be reviewed. “Over £200,000 is also being invested in greening-up communities as part of this scheme to create more pleasant shopping areas for residents. “It adds to the £1.2 million that’s already been committed to provide grants for outdoor furniture for businesses, along with the suspension of outdoor trading fees for more than 100 premises.”

The council’s business support team will soon be in touch with any business which has already expressed an interest in the shopfront improvement scheme.

Businesses which are yet to get in touch are asked to contact their local ward councillors for more information