E10 Fuel Upgrades Could Cost Britain’s Classic Car Owners £89m

Insurance comparison site GoCompare has revealed that upgrading Britain’s classic cars ahead of the introduction of E10 petrol could cost over £89m.

E10 (a new, cleaner type of fuel) will help to reduce CO2 emissions after it becomes the standard petrol in Britain from September. This means that thousands of classic car owners will face a decision about whether to upgrade their vehicles to prevent potential damages caused by the greener fuel.

On average, it will cost each owner £297 to have a mechanic update their car. Therefore, if 50% of classic car drivers opt to make the changes via a specialist, a total of £89.1m will be spent modernising vehicles for the new fuel, as there are approximately 600,000 classic cars in Great Britain.

Interestingly, the data also shows that owners could save £252 each on upgrade costs by making the changes themselves, rather than taking their cars to a mechanic.

Those who decide to go down the DIY route will only have to pay £45 on average. If 50% of classic car drivers choose to do this, it would cut the total amount spent on upgrades in Britain to £13.5m.

Meanwhile, those who don’t make the switch can expect to spend more when filling up. The current E5 fuel will still be available at pumps after the introduction of E10, but only in super unleaded form – which comes with a higher price tag.

As a result, running a classic car on E5 fuel will cost an average of £43.18 more per year than E10. This equates to an extra £11.2m per year being spent on fuel, if 50% of classic car owners decide against making the required updates.

Ryan Fulthorpe, a motoring expert at GoCompare, warns drivers that delaying an upgrade could cost them more in the long run:

“If classic car owners continue to use E5 petrol rather than updating their vehicle, they may pay an extra £43 per year for fuel. “Our latest figures show that upgrading your car through a specialist could cost a total of £297. Although this is a larger amount to pay upfront, you’ll be able to switch to E10 fuel. That means that you won’t need to pay the higher price for super unleaded petrol. “Plus, if you have the expertise, there’s no reason why you can’t perform the upgrade yourself, rather than seeing a mechanic. This could cut your costs to as little as £25, depending on which vehicle you own. While it may not be an option for everyone, it is worth keeping in mind.”

The research is based on the top-selling classic cars across four decades – the 1963 Jaguar E Type, 1973 Mini MKIII, 1983 Ford Capri MKIII and 1993 Mazda MX-5. GoCompare reviewed the price of parts for these vehicles, as well as average labour fees, in order to determine the cost to upgrade each one. An average of these four figures was then taken, producing a projection of how much it would cost the typical classic car owner.

This number was multiplied by 600,000 (the estimated number of affected vehicles, according to the RAC), to determine the overall cost of upgrading Great Britain’s classic cars. The same methodology was used when calculating the price for owners to perform the upgrade themselves, but with labour fees removed.

The vehicles’ average annual mileage and mpg were also recorded. Using GoCompare’s fuel cost calculator, these figures were combined with the price per litre of E5 and E10 fuel, to find the average extra annual cost of continuing to use E5.

Further information, including more advice for classic car owners, can be found on GoCompare’s website.