29 July 2025
Property / Construction

Main Contractor Appointed for Transformation of Porthcawl’s Grand Pavilion

Grand Pavilion, Porthcawl

Andrew Scott Ltd has been appointed as the main contractor for the restoration and transformation of Porthcawl’s iconic Grand Pavilion.

The landmark project will breathe new life into the Grade II listed 1930s Art Deco building. Works include the conservation and repair of some of the building’s Art Deco features including the clock tower and stained-glass windows, alongside new extensions including a glazed, roof top pavilion with views out towards the Bristol channel, a passenger lift, auditorium, gallery, toilet facilities and supporting back of house areas.

The plans also include a sensitive restoration of the building’s original domed roof, with new insulation, and the original, unique marine-styled, weathervane being reinstated.

Working in close partnership with Bridgend County Borough Council and the Awen Cultural Trust, Andrew Scott Ltd said it would ensure that the Pavilion’s historic character is preserved while delivering a “vibrant, contemporary cultural venue for the local community and visitors alike”.

The project is funded by the UK Government, Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), Bridgend County Borough Council and Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Wales funding.

David Evan Williams, Operations Director at Andrew Scott Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to be appointed as the main contractor for the Grand Pavilion’s transformation, a project that resonates with our commitment to preserving heritage whilst delivering exceptional modern spaces. This iconic building is a cherished part of Porthcawl’s identity, and we’re proud to play a key role in shaping its future for the local community and generations to come.”


