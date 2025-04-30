Maes Deudraeth Development Delivers 41 New Affordable Homes in Eryri

Residents have been welcomed into their new homes at Maes Deudraeth in Penrhyndeudraeth.

The properties, which include 41 timber-framed, energy-efficient houses and apartments, form part of the Gwynedd Affordable Housing Development Programme and have been developed by ClwydAlyn and Grŵp Cynefin.

The new development is the result of a £10 million scheme built by Williams Homes (Bala) on behalf of ClwydAlyn and Grŵp Cynefin and in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd and Welsh Government.

Where possible, the construction has been done using locally sourced materials, and working with a local workforce and suppliers; strengthening community ties.

Resident Mairi has just moved into the development, with her daughter. Mairi said:

“I love my new home; I’m trying to stay cool but I’m very excited. It’s a massive change as myself and my young daughter Maisie had been living in hotel accommodation for the past nine months, and now this will be our forever home. “I keep asking myself is this a dream. I’m very grateful to ClwydAlyn and Barry, my Housing Officer, for all his support.”

Development Project Manager for ClwydAlyn, Helen Williams, said:

“Our homes are not just about bricks and mortar. We recognise the importance of allowing our residents to make their homes in the areas where they grew up or have long-terms links. “There is a severe shortage of local homes, where families and individuals can live within their means. Amidst a landscape of rising house prices, limited availability and increasingly difficult financial situations for people, we’re glad that we have been able to create this stable community. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Grŵp Cynefin on this scheme, which reflects the extraordinary character of Eryri, whilst meeting the needs of local people.”

Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, said:

“It’s a real milestone to see residents moving into their new homes in Penrhyndeudraeth. Building affordable, high-quality homes like these at Maes Deudraeth is a key priority for us, especially with over 4,300 people currently on the waiting list for a social home in Gwynedd. We are working hard to tackle the housing crisis, which continues to have a serious impact on our communities. By working in close partnership with housing associations like ClwydAlyn and Grŵp Cynefin, we can deliver the energy-efficient, sustainable, and modern homes that the people of Gwynedd so urgently need.”

Group Cynefin Chief Executive Mel Evans said:

“We were delighted to work in partnership with ClwydAlyn to provide much needed high quality housing at Maes Deudraeth. “This development is about so much more than the bricks and mortar – it’s about changing people’s lives for the better. “It was wonderful to see the first eight tenants have settled in and are so happy in their new homes.”

The development forms part of the Gwynedd Affordable Housing Development Programme which aims to achieve the council's goal of building 700 social homes throughout the county within the lifetime of its Housing Action Plan.