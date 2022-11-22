Made in Cymru: UK Economy Boosted by Netflix Welsh Hits

Today, Netflix reveals how its investment in Welsh-made content, boosts the country’s economy, with every £1 spent on series and films generating a further 80p of spending across the UK.

From all four seasons of Sex Education being shot in various locations across Wales, to the highly anticipated upcoming thriller Havoc filmed in Cardiff, Netflix productions have helped boost the UK economy.

Anna Mallett, Production EMEA, UK, APAC said:

“Wales is home to some of the world’s most-loved Netflix content, the global success of Netflix series like Sex Education has a real impact not only on the Welsh creative sector and economy but on the UK as a whole. For every pound Netflix spends on productions in Wales, 80p is generated across the economy supporting thousands of UK businesses and jobs.”

More than 40% of Netflix’s investment in Wales goes beyond the TV and film industry, with thousands of UK vendors from the hospitality, logistics and rental sectors all benefiting, including more than half of those based in Wales.

Figures released today show that for every £1 spent by Netflix on titles made in Wales:

58p is spent in the TV and film sectors

30p is spent across other sectors of the economy such as property, food, construction.

7p is spent in the rental and leasing sectors

5p is spent in the wider creative, arts and entertainment sectors.

This investment in TV and film produced in Wales is part of Netflix's $1bn investment in the UK producing over 60 shows across every corner of the country.