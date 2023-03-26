Mackenzie Jones Continues to Grow with Three New Staff Joining the Firm this Year

Mackenzie Jones Continues to Grow with Three New Staff Joining the Firm this Year

The award-winning legal practice – based in St Asaph, Chester, and Menai Bridge – welcomed conveyancer Jo Jones, legal assistant Nichola Burgess and graduate paralegal Josh Williams in past weeks.

With a workforce now approaching 30 people, director Richard Jones said an increase in clients across the region led to natural expansion at the 21 year-old company, which plans to open another north west Wales office in the future to meet demand.

He said:

“We are delighted to welcome Josh to the business and welcome back Jo and Nichola, who have a combined 45 years’ experience in the sector.” “Their knowledge combined with Josh’s enthusiasm and appetite to learn will only strengthen our team as we move forward with plans to grow further in 2023 and beyond.”

Nichola, from Rhewl near Holywell, and Jo, from Carmel, said it’s an exciting time to re-join the practice.

“We are delighted to be back, this is a company that really cares for its staff and it’s almost like a family, so we are pleased to be here,” said Nichola, who has three children with husband Andrew.

Mum-of-one Jo, who is accredited by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, added:

“It’s an exciting time to return given the direction the company has taken in recent years.” “There has always been a warm, welcoming environment so we are pleased to again be a part of a team which is busier than ever.”

Meanwhile, trainee Josh, from Llandudno, is starting the first chapter in his career after achieving a first-class degree in Law from Bangor University during the pandemic.

“It has been a challenging three years, with remote learning and being unable to get as much experience as I would have liked, so I am looking forward to doing so at Mackenzie Jones and thank them for the opportunity,” said the former Ysgol John Bright pupil. “This is my first taste of the industry and it has been a breath of fresh air, everyone has been very supportive and I look forward to gaining even more knowledge and developing my skills with different departments in the years ahead.”

This latest recruitment drive comes after a period of internal success for trainees including Ceri Wynne, from Denbigh, who qualified as a solicitor during the festive period.

For more information, visit www.macjones.com or call 0800 328 4466. Alternatively, follow Mackenzie Jones Solicitors on Facebook and LinkedIn at @macjoneslaw.