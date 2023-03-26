Up to £1 Million Available to Develop Technologies That Help Understand Audiences

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition called Analysing and Understanding Audiences.

Run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), this competition seeks proposals that can help UK Defence develop capability in ‘Analysing and Understanding Audiences’. It is focused on identifying innovative tools, techniques and methods that have potential to aid the selection, analysis and understanding of audiences.

Areas of particular interest include:

Audience Segmentation

Behavioural Insight Assessment

Narrative Assessment

Information Environment Assessment (IEA)

Human Environment Assessment

Network Analysis

Channel Analysis

Information Packs

Assessment Metrics

Getting to know your audience

An audience-centric approach is key to Defence’s orchestration of military activities, and understanding audiences is a major part of this. Audiences can include individuals and groups, those who may be friendly, impartial or adversarial, both in peace time or conflict. Audience analysis can support Defence planning by helping identify potential audiences of interest, providing a detailed understanding of audiences that are known to be of interest, and/or providing insights into factors that affect the understanding of specific audiences (e.g. cultural factors or unique audiences). These factors will help defence plan better by being able to respond to/learn from audiences in an effective and bespoke way.

Key dates and funding

Up to £1m is available to fund multiple proposals.

The deadline to submit a proposal is midday 30th May 2023.

Do you have an innovation? Read the full competition document and submit a proposal.

Supporting events

Dial in sessions: 30 March 2023 and 4 April 2023.

A series of 15 minute one-to-one teleconference sessions, giving you the opportunity to ask specific questions. If you would like to participate, please register at the relevant link below . Booking is on a first come first served basis.

Register for 30 March 2023.

Register for 4 April 2023.

Submit a proposal

Do you have an innovative idea or a low-maturity product that may help our ability to understand and analyse audiences in a range or scenarios?

