M-SParc Joins Forces with Business News Wales to Empower North Wales Innovation

Den y Dreigiau is a first-of-its-kind hybrid event for north Wales, matching some of the most exciting start-ups and small businesses in north Wales with investors looking for their next big deal

The event takes place on 11th November from 5:30pm (GMT) in-person at M-SParc or virtually by registering via the link: https://den-y-dreigiau.eventbrite.co.uk

Menai Science Park has developed a fantastic reputation since opening in 2018 for championing innovation in north Wales, providing headquarters for some of the most cutting-edge businesses in the country to flourish with first-class support, creating new jobs and growth in the sector.

Discussing the partnership and the Den y Dreigiau event, Menai Science Park Managing Director Pryderi ap Rhisiart said:

“We’ve always been extremely proud of the support we’ve been able to offer our fantastic tenants here at M-SParc, but this partnership with GlobalWelsh will see us take that to another level as it links our tenants with a world-class network of business leaders and investors who can provide guidance and support of the highest calibre. “We were delighted to welcome Richard Scott, Director of GlobalWelsh Invest, to M-SParc recently and see how energised he and the tenants he met were after a full day of meetings, and we’re very excited to see our partnership with GlobalWelsh develop and deliver vast benefits for all. “Den y Dreigiau is a monumental occasion for business in north Wales, and it is only fitting we should launch our partnership with such an event. Seven of our tenants and one external company will be pitching to an audience of investors from across the world for vast amounts of money that is seldom seen in this part of the world. Our partnership with GlobalWelsh is vital to that.”

Richard Scott, Director of GlobalWelsh Invest added:

“On my recent visit to M-SParc, I was impressed by the incredible community spirit and business ecosystem the team have built. It’s home to great businesses and innovators but also opens its arms to the broader community with a strong focus on developing skills, supporting local talent to build and grow successful businesses. “Bangor University was actually one of GlobalWelsh's first founding patrons, so it's fantastic to be partnering with one of its most exciting ventures. We share a common goal and vision for a more connected and prosperous Wales, that starts at the grassroots by inspiring young people to become entrepreneurs and ends with globally successful businesses growing and staying in Wales.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales added: