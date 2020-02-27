Low Cost Vans Re-Launches Sister Company First National Cars

Neath-based van leasing company Low Cost Vans (LCV) is re-launching the website and brand of its sister company First National Cars (FNC) in a bid to establish it as the go-to car leasing company for high-quality, premium vehicles.

FNC is based in the same Neath office as its sister company LCV, which has grown dramatically over the last 12 months with the appointment of 6 new members of staff across all functions including a reorganisation of its sales team. The sales team and account managers at LCV have such a vast amount of motor trade and industry knowledge it seems the right time to launch the car offering.

The company has been successfully operating under the guise of LCV since its launch in February 2017 and has developed firm relationships with well-known brands including Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Citroen, Peugeot and Audi. In a market that is saturated with car leasing companies offering cheap, low-quality vehicles, FNC will re-focus its efforts on leasing top-brand cars for high-end clientele.

Ross Davies, general manager of First National Cars, said:

“There is a real demand out there for a car leasing company that specialises in high-quality vehicles, and First National Cars will be there to meet it. Since we launched the company last year, we have been working tirelessly to provide the best practical and affordable vehicles for our customers – but throughout this process we have been approached more and more about high retail value vehicles. Our goal is to establish First National Cars as the gold standard of high-quality car leasing.”

Rod Lloyd, managing director of Low Cost Vans, said: