Lovetovisit.com Triumphs at National Start-up Awards 2024

An innovative online platform transforming how people discover and book leisure activities has been named the Best Tourism & Leisure Start-Up of the Year at the 2024 National Start-up Awards.

Cardiff-born Lovetovisit.com beat 1600 competitors to secure the prestigious title, just months after winning the Welsh category earlier this year.

The awards recognise the nation’s most promising and dynamic new businesses and were presented by Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE at the awards ceremony in Tring.

Lovetovisit was founded in 2021 by twin sisters Alice and Georgia Aubrey, alongside tourism expert Fed Pereira, and was created to fill what they saw as a clear gap in the market.

The platform simplifies how users find and book tickets to a wide variety of experiences, from popular attractions like The Making of Harry Potter and Alton Towers, to hidden gems such as the Welsh Wind Gin Distillery and Pontypool and Blaenavon Heritage Railway.

In just three years, Lovetovisit has expanded its offerings to over 2,700 experiences, with a community of more than 3.2 million users. By providing personalised recommendations and guaranteeing the lowest available prices, the platform has become a go-to resource for both locals and tourists seeking memorable experiences.

The company is set to double its growth annually and expand its inventory following a successful £3.2 million funding round, led by Venrex and Redrice Ventures. This latest investment will also bolster Lovetovisit’s AI-driven user experience and support its ambitions for international expansion.

Fed Pereira, CEO, Lovetovisit said:

“We launched Lovetovisit to address a clear need for an easier way to discover and book local attractions. What began as a Welsh start-up has evolved into a UK-wide success, and this recent investment is paving the way for international growth. “Winning the Best Tourism & Leisure Start-Up at the UK Start-up Awards is not just testament to our brilliant team, but also validation that people across the country prioritise creating memorable experiences with family and friends, even in a challenging economic environment. We’re proud to that Lovetovisit not only makes that process easier for them, but also guarantees the lowest price when they book.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, Founder of the UK StartUp Awards, adds: