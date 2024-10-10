Lovell Partners with Mental Health Charity to Host Wellbeing Talk for Newport Construction Team

Partnerships developer Lovell joined forces with The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity for World Mental Health Day to deliver a wellbeing talk to the construction team working on the Ringland Regeneration project in Newport.

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity is a mental health charity specifically supporting those who work in construction with their emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. It provides a range of free, proactive resources to help support construction workers and their families, and works to raise awareness of mental health issues in the sector.

The talk at the Ringland Regeneration scheme comes as part of the charity’s #MakeItVisible campaign, which is aimed at making wellbeing support visible and easily accessible across the UK.

On the day, Sam Warner and Rob Muldoon from The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity delivered an insightful, hour-long ‘Toolbox Talk’ to the Lovell site team and its contractors, introducing them to the available support services. After the talk, Sam and Rob spoke with each team member individually and handed out goody bags containing extra information and free gifts.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“We are proud to have teamed up with The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity this World Mental Health Day, and feel reassured that our construction team in Ringland now know how to best improve their wellbeing and offer support to their peers. “At Lovell, we take the mental health of our site teams extremely seriously and are always looking out for ways we can offer additional support. The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity’s mission is very close to our hearts, and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity said:

“At The Lighthouse Charity, our #MakeItVisible campaign is about breaking the stigma around mental health in construction and creating a culture where speaking up is encouraged. By visiting construction sites, builder’s merchants, and hire centres across the UK and Ireland, our team is directly reaching out to frontline trades, letting them know about the free and crucial support services we offer. We believe that no one should face their mental health struggles alone, and through these site visits, we’re spreading the message that help is always available, and it's okay to reach out for support.”

The Ringland Regeneration project is a large-scale transformation programme being delivered by Lovell for Newport City Homes, bringing a new lease of life to the Ringland area of Newport. The £47 million project will see 158 new homes be provided and the Ringland shopping centre be relocated.