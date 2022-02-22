Lord Burns to Lead North Wales Transport Review

A new transport commission that will develop a pipeline of transport schemes for north Wales has been announced by the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.

The North Wales Transport Commission follows the model of the commission set-up after the cancellation of the M4 relief road in southeast Wales and will also be led by Lord Terry Burns, former Permanent Secretary of the UK Treasury.

The announcement follows recommendations from the Welsh Government’s Roads Review Panel and the recently published Union Connectivity Review by Network Rail Chair Sir Peter Hendy for a ‘multi-modal’ review of the A55 corridor.

The year-long review will develop recommendations for road, rail, bus and active travel across the whole of north Wales.

This step follows on from the advice of the Roads Review Panel to cancel current plans for the A55 Junction 14/15 and 16/16A improvements scheme, to which ministers have agreed. It has also now been agreed which further schemes the panel will consider as part of their final report due this summer.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said: