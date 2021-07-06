Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Looking Towards the Future with UpStart Wales

Businesses of all types and sizes have faced unprecedented times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many having to adapt in order to increase their resilience and to ensure the business’ survival and growth.

In this digital panel discussion, we consider the numerous ways that businesses have set-up, pivoted and grown during the pandemic, and how those businesses are now looking towards the future.

The panel members participating in this discussion are:

  • Stephen Thompson (Darwin Gray LLP)
  • Owain and Emily Hill (Hills Restaurant, Brecon)
  • Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE (National Director for Wales of the IoD)
  • Nadeeke Illeperuma (Managing director of Dragonfly Training and Cardiff App Developers).

View the video below.

Darwin Gray is a commercial law firm based in Cardiff. We are proud of our reputation for using a practical and solution-focused approach when helping our clients.

We have a strong team ethic, putting approachability, consistency and quality at the heart of everything we do. Your business will always be at the forefront of our minds, whilst ensuring you also receive excellent value for money.

We specialise in a number of commercial areas, including:
– Commercial Property
– Franchising
– Corporate and Commercial
– Employment and HR
– Intellectual Property
– Social Housing
– Data and Data Protection
– Dispute Resolution
– Insolvency
– Construction

Our work reflects our values; we are genuinely friendly people who are approachable and accessible to our clients. The Darwin Gray approach is thorough and careful, but we are also known for reacting quickly when it matters and providing creative solutions to whatever challenge our clients are facing, drawing on our rich and varied experience.

We endeavour to prevent problems as well as solve them, and would love to get to know you and your business.
 

