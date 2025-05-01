Local Producers Urged to Join Gwynedd’s Public Food Supply Network

Cyngor Gwynedd and Larder Cymru are launching a new campaign to encourage more local food producers to join the supply chain for the county's schools, homes for the elderly and leisure centres.

The aim is to strengthen the links between Gwynedd and Wales-wide producers and Welsh wholesalers, ensuring a fair price and a secure market for their products.

The initiative offers new opportunities for vegetable growers, farmers, processors, and supply companies from across Wales to supply high-quality produce to schools, care homes, and leisure centres in Gwynedd. By participating, local businesses can benefit from a guaranteed market while supporting the health and well-being of the county's residents.

Gethin Dwyfor, founder of Oren, a fruit and vegetable supplier from Gwynedd, said:

“We’ve been supplying fresh produce to local people and businesses for many years, and it’s great to see an opportunity for more Welsh producers to become part of the supply chain for Gwynedd schools. It’s essential that we support local businesses and our communities by using the best food available locally.”

Gwynedd Council has already invested in Welsh produce, and this campaign aims to build on that success. The initiative also offers businesses one-to-one support and advice from local procurement and food experts, as well as access to local networks and events to share best practice.

Through this support, businesses can get an understanding of the requirements of the supply chain, develop their capacity, and take advantage of new economic opportunities.

By using local producers, the aim is to reduce food miles, reduce the carbon footprint, and promote healthy eating among school children. The campaign also looks to support local business to strengthen the economy, create sustainable jobs, and ensure that money is spent within the communities of Gwynedd and Wales.

Councillor Llio Elenid Owen, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member responsible for Procurement Services, said:

“It is essential that we make every effort to support our local food producers, creating new economic opportunities and ensuring that our pupils receive nutritious and high-quality food. This initiative is an important step towards a more sustainable system.”

One local business that already supplies Gwynedd schools is Sam Hollick, owner of the Llysiau Menai company. He said:

“I’m passionate about producing food in more sustainable ways – such as selling locally and planting seasonal vegetables. With climate change posing a growing threat to the food chain, I believe it’s vital that we grow our own produce. Over the past year, I’ve been able to grow a wider variety of vegetables for specific customers, and I’ve built connections with other like-minded businesses in North Wales. I’m now exploring ways to supply vegetables to local schools.”

Welsh food producers and suppliers interested in being part of the supply chain are encouraged to contact Gwynedd Council's procurement team by June 30 to learn more.

The campaign is funded by the Welsh Government and managed by Menter Môn through Larder Cymru.

Further information is available by contacting the procurement department at Cyngor Gwynedd on caffael@gwynedd.llyw.cymru or the Menter Môn team on david@mentermon.com.