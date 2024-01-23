Local Housebuilder Submits Plan for 500-Home Zero-Carbon Ready Scheme in Pontarddulais

A leading local housebuilder has submitted its plans to Swansea Council for a new zero-carbon ready housing development in Pontarddulais.

Persimmon Homes West Wales plans to construct 504 zero-carbon ready homes for local people on land south of Glanffrwd Road.

The no-gas site will feature one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses, which will be powered by air-source heat pumps and solar panels. A number of properties will also be transferred to a housing association partner as part of the housebuilder’s commitment to the local community.

As part of the proposed scheme, Persimmon also plans to deliver a new primary school, community building, and sustainable drainage infrastructure alongside a significant financial contribution towards an all-weather 3G pitch at Pontarddulais Comprehensive School, and public transport improvements in the vicinity.

A network of green infrastructure and ecological enhancement is a core part of the vision for the development, while parks, play equipment, and playing pitches are inclusive of the public open space that Persimmon is offering.

Should the plans be approved, off-site improvements will also be made to the Water Street/Station Road junction and the A489, Alltiago Road, Pentre Road, and Saint Teilo Street, which will involve the installation of Microprocessor Optimised Vehicle Actuation (MOVA is a more advanced signalling system which can apply ‘green time’ more efficiently across a junction, with the aim to minimise overall delay and queuing).

This week, the housebuilder submitted plans that reflect feedback from the local community, following extensive public engagement in 2023.

Commenting on the proposals, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director Stuart Philips, said: