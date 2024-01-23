Access Exclusive Offers Through City Centre App

Close to 200 city centre businesses are now featured in a free new app that Swansea residents are being encouraged to install.

Created and run by the Swansea Business Improvement District (BID), the residents rewards progressive web app is funded by an initial grant from Swansea Council.

Replacing the old Big Heart of Swansea app, residents can benefit from the new one by visiting app.bigheartofswansea.co.uk and installing it on their mobile devices.

The progressive web app includes access to offers in shops and restaurants in the city centre and a directory of city centre businesses showing information like opening times, their locations and directions to get to them.

Other features include a what’s on section with listings of city centre events, as well as a dining out section with listings of city centre restaurants and cafes.

More than 750 people have already installed the app, which now includes 27 offers.

Cllr Andrea Lewis, Swansea Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Service Transformation, said:

“The residents rewards app gives people a one-stop shop where they can access all sorts of information about the city centre – from the businesses and events there to offers that are available exclusively for Swansea residents. “The app also means Swansea people can now access this information on the move from their mobile devices, helping to support the needs of a society that’s becoming ever more digital.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“As well as benefitting Swansea residents, the app is also aimed at boosting trade and footfall in the city centre by encouraging more people to visit and discover everything that’s available there. “We very much recognise the importance of our city centre, which is why schemes like the app are in place to complement a £1bn regeneration programme that’s ongoing. “The council also has an #EnjoyYourCityCentre social media campaign to raise awareness of our fantastic city centre businesses and we’re developing a scheme with Swansea BID and other partners to promote the city centre in the coming months and beyond.”

Andrew Douglas, of Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), said:

“The app continues to go from strength to strength. New gigs and events are being added weekly, and now all Ospreys home games are listed in the what’s on guide. “

Also now included on the app are the locations and information about all council-run city centre car parks where motorists pay £1 per hour to park and no more than £5 to park for the whole day.

To show they live in Swansea and get access to the offers on the app, residents can create an account by heading for the app's log-in page via the menu. They will then be asked for an email address, to create a password and to submit their Swansea postcode.

When residents claim an offer, they’ll then be shown a QR code on their mobile device that they can use in-store at the business providing the deal.