Llanwrtyd Wells Set to Host Summer Series of Unusual Events

A series of August events is set to get underway in the Mid Wales town of Llanwrtyd Wells which has developed an international reputation for unusual challenges.

Everything from a Cider Cycle and MTB chariot race to a BOGATHLON – a wet sprint style triathlon – and the famous World Bogsnorkelling Championships will be on offer in the Powys town, as well as the BOGFEST live music.

The events kick off on Saturday with the 12th annual Cider Cycle, starting at 10am – a non-competitive fun bike ride through the surrounding hills, forests and valleys surrounding Llanwrtyd Wells.

Designed to show off the beautiful countryside, the event usually attracts around 80 mountain bikers of all ages and abilities.

At 4pm, the MTB Chariot Racing takes over at the Manor Adventure Centre near Llanwrtyd Wells. Special chariots, built using traditional, ancient Roman mild steel, vulcanised rubber and welding techniques, have been commissioned for the event and will race against each other and the clock to determine this year's world champions.

The chariots are designed to be pulled by two mountain bikes alongside each other with a charioteer to balance. According to the organiser, Green Events, the winning team will have to “demonstrate exceptional skill and courage” and will need to “co-ordinate and co-operate fully as a single unit to overcome all challengers”.

The race is expected to attract around 10 teams and bikes are provided free of charge for this event.

Later in the month, on August 23, the Chapel Bogathlon is a mini, sprint style triathlon with a “definite difference”. Triathletes swim 60 yards, cycle two miles cross country and cross a river before tackling the final mile with “some very wet sections”.

Registration opens at 10am with the first competitor tackling the time trial at 11am. The event is expected to attract more than 30 participants and bikes are provided free of charge by Green Events.

“The Chapel Bogathlon is for those who have a desire to do a triathlon but do not have time to train for the long distance ones,” said Bob Greenough, from Green Events.

Highlight of the series comes next day, August 24, when the Chapel World Bogsnorkelling Championships are held. Launched in 1986, the championships attract competitors from around the globe who bid to become the fastest bogsnorkeller over 120 yards.

“There is a costume or fancy dress category which is also quite competitive,” said Bob. “Entries should be between 150 and 200.”

Whilst bogsnorkellers grab the headlines, there will be other strange and challenging events, such as wife carrying, husband dragging and ditch racing.

In addition, BOGFEST bands will provide live music at various locations in the town from 3pm on August 23 until late and again next day from 10am at the Bog Field, continuing on throughout the day and later in the town .

“Green Events is run by unpaid volunteers whose aim is to bring people to Llanwrtyd Wells to support local businesses, as well as introducing them to the beauty of Mid Wales, added Bob. “Some, we hope, will return at other times of the year to investigate the many other things the area has to offer.”

For entry forms and full details about events hosted by Llanwrtyd Wells throughout the year, visit www.Green-Events.co.uk

Green Events is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).