3 March 2025
Llangefni’s Market Inn Set to Reopen After Major Refurbishment

An Anglesey pub is due to reopen following an extensive 12-month refurbishment.

Property developer and publican Derek McKeon has invested just under £1 million in the transformation of The Market Inn. The pub will also soon introduce eight ensuite bedrooms.

Derek said:

“Llangefni has always been a special place for me, and I’m proud to be investing in the town’s future.

 

“We’ve carried out an extensive 12-month renovations programme focused on preserving the building’s unique character while creating a modern, welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

 

“We now have a venue that blends timeless architecture with contemporary modern dining, and I can’t wait to welcome the community to experience it.”

Derek has also run The Foundry Vaults for more than 21 years.



