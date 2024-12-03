Llanelli’s Beer Park Earns National Recognition as Drinks Retailing Awards Finalist

Beer Park, a bottleshop and bar in Dafen, Llanelli, is a finalist in the prestigious Drinks Retailing Awards 2025 in the Independent Beer and Cider Retailer of the UK category.

Established in 2021, Beer Park offers a selection of 600 Welsh, German, Belgian, and craft beers and ciders and offers takeout, in-store drinking, or nationwide delivery.

“We were amazed and delighted to be shortlisted for this award,” said owner Dave Timbrell-Hill. “We're a small business in an unusual location, but in just three years we've built a large community of enthusiastic regulars enjoying some of the best beers in the world. We owe this achievement to their unwavering support.”

Dave said he believed the judges recognised the ambition to create in a small Welsh town “an uncompromising beer shop that wouldn't be out of place in London or Bristol”.

He added:

“Weekly tasting events, gifting options, and delivery services have been key to introducing our customers to new beers they love and building a sustainable business.”

Dave and his colleague Fran Austin said they were eagerly anticipating the awards ceremony, set to take place at The Dorchester Hotel in February 2025.