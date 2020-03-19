Live Streaming Could Save your Event from Cancellation

In challenging times for Welsh businesses, the Cardiff based Orchard Media and Events Group shares some insights on live streaming events, conferences and meetings that may be at risk of postponement or cancellation.

Here are Orchard’s top 6 ways in which live streaming could help you.

Save time and money

Online streaming is not only super easy to set up – but it is also very cost-effective. There are no travel costs, no accommodation costs – and it’s also very environmentally friendly!

Increase your global reach

By removing all limitations, and geographical and capacity restrictions, your event can have an unlimited audience reach. Using a high spec, dedicated and versatile live streaming system will give you the ability to provide a secure and stable user experience – that can be viewed online anywhere in the world.

Reach all platforms

We know that different platforms cater to different audiences, so don’t worry – we have that covered. You can stream to multiple social platforms simultaneously, including Facebook Live and YouTube.

Ensure audience engagement

As well as streaming your live camera feed, supporting Picture-in-Picture (PiP) technology allows your audience to watch both the event and screen content at the same time – so you don’t need to worry about them missing any valuable information.

Build an online community

By streaming your one-time event online in ‘real-time’, your content is given a sense of urgency creating an online buzz. It not only boosts interaction between you and your audience, but it also has the potential to reach new audiences, that could spin off into new networking opportunities and ultimately increased brand awareness and revenue.

Re-use your content time and time again

As well as being able to live stream your event in ‘real-time’, the content is yours to keep and do with as you wish post-event. Record and delay the stream to a later date, or just keep the content so that it can be watched again and again by audiences that missed it the first time round.

Being humans, face-to-face meetings and in-person events will always ultimately be the preferred way because of the human interactions that they promote. However, live streaming is increasingly becoming a part of that event package, and offers a unique way to connect with your audience, that can complement and add to your event.

And, of course, it’s one solution to the circumstances we currently face.

Tim Powell, a Director at Orchard said: