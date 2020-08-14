LIMB-art Expanding with Growing International Sales

A Welsh company that designs and manufactures prosthetic leg covers is expanding rapidly with an increasing number of international customers.

LIMB-art, which was established by former Paralympian Mark Williams, is now looking to target customers in America.

The company already has customers in Australia, Singapore, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Israel and the Canary Islands.

Mark said:

“In combination with Business Wales, we commissioned an in-depth market analysis of the American market with renowned international development group IBDG. “The analysis found that there are over 3 million amputees in America who could benefit from a prosthetic leg cover. “We’re excited to be poised and ready to emerge from the pandemic with a strong Welsh export offer.”

LIMB-art has also been selected as a finalist for Global Start-up of the Year by Wales Start-up Awards.

A record number of companies entered this year’s awards which are due to take place on Friday, September 18 at the Depot in Cardiff.

The company is on a mission to give prosthetic legs a better shape – traditionally offered on the NHS and which resemble ‘poles’ – as well as allowing the wearer to express their personality.

LIMB-art’s covers are a completely customisable accessory, lightweight and easy to fit and they are suitable for all users of above and below knee prostheses.

The covers not only give the wearer a full leg shape and restore balance to their silhouette, they also boost their confidence and allow them to show their personality because the brand offer a whole range of colours and designs.

One of its ambassadors is Darren Greenfield, currently the World’s Strongest Disabled Man and a LIMB-art fan.

www.limb-art.com