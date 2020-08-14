Global Searches for Diversity and Inclusion Roles Increase by 122%

As more companies aim to become more diverse, search trend data collected by Instant Offices shows there’s been a global spike in searches for ‘diversity and inclusion manager’ over the last 10 years, with interest in the term growing by 122% since 2010.

There has been an even more significant jump since 2004, with searches for ‘diversity and inclusion manager’ growing 200% in 2020.

According to The CV Squad, the number of CVs submitted to their free CV review service which include ‘diversity and inclusion’ have increased by around 20% in the last 12 months, which is a good indication of an increase in job-seekers looking to fill these roles.

Backing up this trend is one of Glassdoor’s top hiring trends for 2020 – a greater focus on diversity and inclusion jobs. Glassdoor predicted that there will be a wave of hiring for leaders and managers that are able to drive more diversity and inclusion in their workplace.

Between August 2018 and August 2019, online job postings for diversity and inclusion roles soared. Glassdoor saw a 30% rise in the US and a massive 106% rise in the UK. Searches by job-seekers are up by 35% in the US and 19% in the UK. These roles include D&I Directors, D&I Programme Managers, D&I Consultants and Diversity Officers, to name a few

In recent years the younger workforce has been leading the way, but it seems that older generations are also waking up to the importance of diversity and inclusion. Reports show that the majority of people across all markets, age groups and incomes say they must be able to trust a brand to do what is right. This belief is shared by:

81% of the 18-34 age group

81% of the 35-54 age group

79% of the 55+ age group

81% of the UK market

83% of the US market

85% of the Indian market

88% of the Chinese market

80% of the bottom 25% income group

81% of the mid 50% income group

81% of the top 25% income group

Belief-driven buying has become the new normal

The number of consumers making their purchasing decisions based on personal beliefs and values has risen significantly. In 2019 over half of consumers (64%) were belief-driven buyers across eight highly influential global markets.

An Edelman report on brands and trust has revealed that 69% of consumers want to support brands that express their values, and are more likely to trust brands that are more committed to being involved in societal issues.

More recent insights on brands and belief:

• 53% of buyers agree – every brand has a responsibility to get involved in at least one social issue.

• 49% say brands can do more to address and solve social issues than the government.

• 56% say that too many brands are “trustwashing” – using societal issues to sell more of their product, rather than backing up their message with tangible action.

Four Tips for a More Diverse Company

Ensure you have a diverse pool of candidates when interviewing for positions at your organisation.

Encourage conversations around diversity and look for ways to address a lack of diversity in your company.

Work towards creating a workplace culture where people from all backgrounds feel comfortable and safe.

Look for ways to partner with other companies that are known for diverse leadership.

Social responsibility benefits employers and employees alike, and if the latest stats are anything to go by, it’s likely to see more and more companies catering to belief-driven buyers in the years to come.